Belgium held 1-1 by Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifying

Belgium was held to a 1-1 draw in Kazakhstan on Saturday and missed a chance to qualify for the World Cup.

Rudi Garcia’s side can still book a ticket to next year’s tournament with a win over Liechtenstein on Tuesday in their final qualifier.

Belgium leads Group J with two points more than North Macedonia.

The draw in Astana guaranteed the Belgians will finish in the top two. The 12 group winners from European qualification go directly to the World Cup. The continent’s remaining four berths are decided by a playoff of the dozen runners-up.

Kazakhstan took a ninth-minute lead through 17-year-old Dastan Satpayev.

Hans Vanaken leveled for Belgium in the 48th when the Club Brugge midfielder headed in a cross by Timothy Castagne.

But Belgium, which had routed Kazahkstan 6-0 in September, was unable to take advantage of playing with an extra man from the 79th minute after Islam Chesnokov was red carded for a hard challenge on Jeremy Doku.

