Roma coach Gasperini sent off before his team scores twice in 3-1 win at Cremonese

MILAN (AP) — Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini went from screaming on the sidelines to beaming from the stands in a matter of minutes.

That was because Roma netted two goals shortly after he was sent off to seal a 3-1 win at Cremonese that sent Gasperini’s team back to the top of Serie A ahead of the Milan derby.

Roma moved two points clear of defending champion Napoli and three above Bologna and Inter Milan, which hosts AC Milan later Sunday.

Fifth-placed Milan was two points below Inter.

Cremonese had proved tricky opponents for a number of sides this season and it took several impressive saves from Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar to keep it at bay.

Roma took the lead with its first real chance of the match. Manu Koné played a one-two with Lorenzo Pellegrini before finding Matías Soulé on the edge of the area and he curled a fantastic strike into the bottom left corner.

Svilar pushed a Cremonese strike onto the woodwork and the hosts also had a penalty revoked on video review on the stroke of halftime after a ball struck the arm of Roma defender Gianluca Mancini.

The referee confirmed the handball was “not punishable” as Mancini’s arm had been flush with his body.

Gasperini was sent off in the 62nd minute. The Roma coach was furious after being booked for dissent and repeatedly screamed “I didn’t say anything” — earning him a second yellow card. He was still screaming as he stormed off.

Two minutes later Roma doubled its lead as the ball pinged around in the area before falling to substitute Evan Ferguson to curl in for his first goal for the club.

Gasperini may not have been in position to see that goal but he was shown on television full of smiles after Roma’s third, in the 69th.

Wesley sprung the offside trap to run onto Stephan El Shaarawy’s through ball and slot it past the onrushing Emil Audero.

Francesco Folino headed in a late consolation for Cremonese.

Relegation fight

Mateo Pellegrino scored twice to help Parma win 2-1 at Hellas Verona in a crucial relegation fight.

Parma moved three points above the drop zone while Verona slipped to bottom place, three points from safety.

By DANIELLA MATAR

