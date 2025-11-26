Stars play the Kraken following Bastian’s 2-goal showing

Dallas Stars (14-5-4, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-5-6, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -142, Kraken +119; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken after Nathan Bastian’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stars’ 8-3 win.

Seattle is 11-5-6 overall and 6-1-3 at home. The Kraken have a 10-0-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Dallas has a 14-5-4 record overall and an 8-1-3 record in road games. The Stars have a +15 scoring differential, with 78 total goals scored and 63 given up.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Stars won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz has eight goals and seven assists for the Kraken. Eeli Tolvanen has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Miro Heiskanen has three goals and 16 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has 11 goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, eight assists, four penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press