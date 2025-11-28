San Diego FC looks for 20th win of season, faces the Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (18-7-9, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. San Diego FC (19-9-6, first in the Conference during the regular season)

San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego +128, Vancouver +187; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC looks for its 20th win of the season when it hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps.

San Diego is 21-8-4 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego is fourth in the Western Conference with 168 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game. San Diego is also fourth in MLS play with 65 goals.

The Whitecaps are 18-5-8 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps lead the Western Conference giving up just 38 goals.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Dreyer has 24 goals and 16 assists for San Diego. Amahl Pellegrino has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

Brian White has scored 16 goals with one assist for the Whitecaps. Thomas Muller has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 6-2-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 5-1-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 6.5 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Anisse Saidi (injured), Leonard Chibueze Duru (injured), Duran Michael Ferree (injured), Oscar Verhoeven (injured).

Whitecaps: Ranko Veselinovic (injured), Adrian Zendejas (injured), Sam Adekugbe (injured), Sebastian Schonlau (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press