Pittsburgh in action against Toronto following overtime win

Toronto Maple Leafs (10-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-6-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -120, Penguins +100; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Penguins knocked off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime.

Pittsburgh has a 6-3-2 record in home games and a 12-6-5 record overall. The Penguins are 12-2-1 when scoring at least three goals.

Toronto has gone 2-7-0 in road games and 10-11-3 overall. The Maple Leafs have allowed 87 goals while scoring 78 for a -9 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous matchup 4-3. William Nylander scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 15 goals and 10 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

John Tavares has 12 goals and 16 assists for the Maple Leafs. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

