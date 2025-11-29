AC Milan edges Lazio to top Serie A and Yildiz nets two for Juventus

MILAN (AP) — Despite being without Christian Pulisic again, AC Milan managed to move to the top of Serie A after beating Lazio 1-0 on Saturday.

Rafael Leão scored the only goal early in the second half to see Milan leapfrog Napoli and Roma, who play each other on Sunday.

Milan moved a point above Roma and three above Napoli. Inter Milan, Bologna and Como are all a point further back.

The Rossoneri were buoyed by last weekend’s derby victory over city and title rival Inter and were looking to take advantage of the top two facing each other on Sunday.

However, they were again without one of their best players as Pulisic — who had only just returned from injury — had a muscle strain.

Lazio made Mike Maignan pull off several good saves before Milan broke the deadlock in the 51st minute when Leão finished off a well-worked team move.

Deep in stoppage time there was chaos on the sidelines as an Alessio Romagnoli volley was charged down by the arm of Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic in the penalty area, prompting a video review. Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri tore off his jacket as he was sent off for dissent along with Lazio’s assistant coach.

The referee ruled the arm had been jutting out but Pavlovic had been fouled in the buildup.

Super Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz continued his fantastic form with two goals as Juventus fought back to beat Cagliari 2-1.

Yildiz had had a hand in all three goals midweek to help Juventus snatch a 3-2 victory at Bodø/Glimt and end a run of three straight draws in all competitions.

Cagliari stunned the home fans by taking the lead through Sebastiano Esposito but Yildiz leveled straight after play resumed following a one-two with Khephren Thuram.

And the 20-year-old Yildiz scored a fantastic goal in first-half stoppages, controlling the ball on the edge of the area before surging past two defenders and sweeping into the far bottom corner.

Juventus remained seventh, five points below Milan. Cagliari was 14th, just a point above the relegation zone.

De Rossi’s first win

Daniele De Rossi got his first win in charge of Genoa — following two action-packed draws — as they beat bottom club Hellas Verona 2-1 in a relegation battle.

Genoa moved a point above the drop zone, level with Cagliari and Parma, which lost 2-0 at home to Udinese after playing most of the second half with 10 men.

Verona remained four points from safety.

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer