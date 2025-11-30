Lens tops French league after 2-1 win at Angers

PARIS (AP) — Lens moved to the top of the French league on Sunday with a 2-1 win at Angers, a day after Paris Saint-Germain faltered.

Florian Thauvin scored a goal in each half for Lens, which has a one-point lead over PSG after the defending champion lost 1-0 at Monaco on Saturday for its second league defeat of the season.

It was the fourth league win in a row for Lens, and seventh in its last eight matches. Its only setback during that run was a 2-0 loss at Metz in October.

Thauvin scored in the 45th and 74th minutes for Lens, while the hosts’ goal came from Harouna Djibirin in the 76th.

Marseille had missed the chance to overtake PSG at the top after conceding a stoppage-time goal in a 2-2 home draw with Toulouse on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer