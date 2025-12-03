German Cup champion Stuttgart advances with 2-0 win over Bochum

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart’s German Cup defense continued with a 2-0 win over Bochum to move into the quarterfinals after a nightmarish game for Bochum defender Philipp Strompf.

Stuttgart was handed the lead in the 12th minute when Strompf headed a long Stuttgart throw-in past his own goalkeeper, and Strompf was then sent off just before halftime. He lost the ball to Deniz Undav then fouled Undav when the Stuttgart striker would otherwise have been through on goal.

Undav doubled Stuttgart’s lead with a header shortly after the break and his team cruised to victory over second-tier Bochum from there.

Freiburg beat second-division Darmstadt 2-0 with a penalty from Vincenzo Grifo and another goal from Lucas Höler. Grifo hit a second penalty against the crossbar late in the game.

Later Wednesday, Bayern Munich visits Union Berlin, while Hamburger SV plays Holstein Kiel.

