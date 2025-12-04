Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shaka Hislop reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shaka Hislop said Thursday he has prostate cancer.

The 56-year-old Hislop, who also played in the Premier League for West Ham and Portsmouth, said he had been diagnosed with a “fairly aggressive” form of the cancer around 18 months ago and it had now spread to his pelvic bone.

He revealed his condition in a video post on Instagram.

“A year ago, almost to the day, 6 December, to be exact, I had a radical prostatectomy, and I thought that was it,” he said. “But then, six months later, my PSA (prostate-specific antigen) was again on the rise and another scan showed that my prostate cancer had spread to my pelvic bone.

“I started on medication pretty soon after, and just this morning completed seven-and-a-half weeks of radiation therapy. The journey continues.”

Hislop was part of the Newcastle team that came close to winning the title in 1996 before eventually losing out to Manchester United. He had two spells at West Ham, either side of a stint at Portsmouth.

He ended his playing career at FC Dallas.

Internationally, Hislop represented Trinidad and Tobago.

