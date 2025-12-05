Lightning take on the Islanders following Hagel’s 2-goal performance

New York Islanders (15-10-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (16-9-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Islanders after Brandon Hagel’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Lightning’s 4-3 loss.

Tampa Bay has a 16-9-2 record overall and an 8-6-0 record in home games. The Lightning are third in the league with 121 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

New York is 8-4-1 on the road and 15-10-3 overall. The Islanders have a +five scoring differential, with 83 total goals scored and 78 allowed.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Islanders won the previous matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 12 goals and 22 assists for the Lightning. Hagel has 10 goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 17 goals and 12 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has scored three goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press