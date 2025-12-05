Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Da Costa own goal sinks bottom club Mainz in home reverse to Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Germany Bundesliga Soccer

Germany Bundesliga Soccer

Photo Icon View Photo

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Mainz remain rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga after a Danny da Costa own goal gave visitor Borussia Mönchengladbach a 1-0 victory on Friday.

Mainz had never lost any of its previous five Friday night Bundesliga games and Gladbach had not won any of its seven but those runs were halted by Da Costa’s unfortunate second half goal.

Haris Tabaković’s 58th-minute header was sailing wide until it struck the Mainz defender and wrongfooted his own keeper.

Nelson Weiper had chances to score for Mainz but wasted them and Nicolas Moritz was smart between the posts for the visitor as Mainz’s winless league run extended to nine games.

It remained in last place in the 20-team table with six points, one behind St. Pauli.

Gladbach climbed to ninth.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.