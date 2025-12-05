Skip to main content
Oviedo moves off the bottom of La Liga after home draw against Mallorca

By AP News

OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — Real Oviedo moved off the bottom of La Liga after drawing at home with Mallorca 0-0 even though it finished with nine men on Friday.

Oviedo captain Santi Cazorla was shown a straight red in the 89th minute when he lunged into the ankle of Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqui.

Teammate Federico Viñas followed him down the tunnel six minutes later after another bad challenge.

However, it was too late for Mallorca to make its numerical superiority count and both sides had to be content with a point.

Oviedo will be the happier of the two sides but it was still winless in nine straight games, a run that stretched back to September and included Copa del Rey elimination by third-tier Ourense.

Oviedo has failed to find the net in its last five matches.

Mallorca was 15th, two spots above the relegation zone.

“If you can’t win, it’s important not to lose,” Muriqi said. “I really value the point away from home.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

