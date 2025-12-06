Kane scores hat trick and Bayern extends Bundesliga lead to 11 points

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane was substituted in at the hour mark and still had enough time to score a hat trick on Saturday.

The England captain took his goal tally for Bayern Munich this season to 28 and the defending champions extended their lead to 11 points after thrashing Stuttgart 5-0 on the road.

Second-placed Leipzig later hosted Eintracht Frankfurt.

With Kane on the bench, Konrad Laimer took on the scoring duties and produced a superb finish. The Austria midfielder collected a long ball and combined with Michael Olise before slotting home from close range with a subtle backheel past goalkeeper Alexander Nübel in the 11th minute.

Kane made it 2-0 with a low shot into the bottom corner and Josip Stanišić added his name to the scoresheet. Kane added further luster to the win from the penalty spot after Stuttgart was reduced to 10 men for Lorenz Assignon using his arm to clear a ball in the 81st.

Kane completed the rout with a flick from an Olise cross with two minutes left. He has found the net five more times with England this season, taking his total to 33 goals for club and country.

Stuttgart had chances before halftime but lacked a cutting edge. Midfielder Nikolas Nartey thought he equalized only for his goal to be ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Bayern Munich is unbeaten in 16 league and cup games against German opposition this season.

Other results

Bayer Leverkusen suffered a fourth loss, 2-0 at Augsburg.

Defender Dimitrios Giannoulis put the host in front after six minutes then turned provider to set up forward Anton Kade. Leverkusen, which hit the woodwork, remained in fourth place, 14 points behind Bayern.

Wolfsburg scored from all of its shots on target and moved four points clear of the relegation zone after beating Union Berlin 3-1. Heidenheim defeated Freiburg 2-1. Cologne and St. Pauli drew 1-1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer