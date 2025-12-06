Skip to main content
Thauvin shines as Lens keeps top spot in France with win at Nantes

By AP News

PARIS (AP) — Lens stayed atop Ligue 1 after Florian Thauvin was decisive again with the opening goal in a 2-1 win at Nantes on Saturday.

Wesley Saïd scored the winner in the 81st minute as Lens extended its winning streak to five matches.

Youssef El-Arabi leveled the scoring for the host.

Lens moved to the top of the standings for the first time in 21 years last weekend after Thauvin’s brace in a 2-1 win at Angers. The 2018 World Cup winner is enjoying a revival since his return to the league from Italian side Udinese this summer.

The 32-year-old winger has five goals and has delivered two assists in 15 league matches. His performances have earned him a recall from France following a six-year absence.

Lens has a four-point lead over defending champion Paris Saint-Germain. Following its second loss of the season at Monaco, PSG later hosted Rennes before a trip to Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League next week.

Lens dominated early and Thauvin put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute with a header from Ruben Aguilar’s excellent cross.

Lens could not hold onto its lead for long, though, as Matthis Abline was fouled in the box, giving El-Arabi the chance to level from the spot. Goalkeeper Robin Risser parried away his effort but the 38-year-old forward scored from the rebound.

Lens pushed hard toward the end and finally broke the stalemate when Saïd cut a cross from Matthieu Udol to bag his sixth league goal.

Marseille lags five points behind Lens in third place after losing to Lille 1-0 on Friday. Fourth-placed Lille tied third-placed Marseille on points in the table.

Other results

Brazilian striker Emersonn scored the only goal as Toulouse ended a six-match winless run and prevailed against Strasbourg in their mid-table clash. The win lifted Toulouse to ninth place, two points behind Strasbourg.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

