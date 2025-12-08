Blues host the Bruins after Schenn’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (17-13, in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (11-12-7, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Boston Bruins after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues’ 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

St. Louis has gone 5-6-4 at home and 11-12-7 overall. The Blues have a -25 scoring differential, with 77 total goals scored and 102 conceded.

Boston has a 6-8-0 record in road games and a 17-13 record overall. The Bruins have scored 94 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 5-2. Pavel Zacha scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Holloway has eight goals and nine assists for the Blues. Schenn has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 11 goals and 18 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has scored 10 goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

