Caicedo helps Real Madrid beat Wolfsburg in Women’s Champions League. Arsenal and Juve win

LONDON (AP) — Linda Caicedo raced clear from halfway to score the goal that clinched Real Madrid a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League on Tuesday, while there were also victories for defending champion Arsenal and Juventus.

Paris Saint-Germain stayed winless after five rounds after a 0-0 draw with OH Leuven, however, and cannot now progress to the knockout stage with one match remaining.

The 20-year-old Caicedo, regarded as one of the top younger players in the women’s game, recently signed a long-term deal with Madrid and showcased her talents with the second goal against Wolfsburg.

Played through by Caroline Weir, the Colombia striker outpaced the last defender after setting off inside her own half, rounded the goalkeeper, and slotted home a finish in the 67th minute. That added to the opening goal in the 19th by María Méndez for Madrid, which finished the match with nine players.

Maëlle Lakrar collected a second yellow card in first-half stoppage time, while Iris Santiago received a straight red in second-half stoppage time.

Madrid moved above Wolfsburg and into third place — one of the four automatic qualifying places — with the win and is assured of at least a spot in the playoffs.

So is Arsenal after a 1-0 home win over Twente, secured thanks to Beth Mead’s deflected 10th-minute strike.

Juventus, meanwhile, thrashed St. Pölten 5-0 and climbed to second place, on the same points as Madrid and first-place Barcelona, which plays Benfica on Wednesday in its game in hand.

Cristiana Girelli scored two of Juve’s goals — one of which was from the penalty spot.

PSG, a two-time runner-up and a semifinalist as recently as two seasons ago, will not even make it to the playoffs.

The home draw with Leuven was PSG’s first point of the campaign and the French club cannot now make the top 12.

