Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Senators

Pittsburgh Penguins (14-9-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (15-13-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a six-game losing streak, take on the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa has a 15-13-4 record overall and a 6-6-2 record in home games. The Senators have a 2-6-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Pittsburgh is 14-9-9 overall and 8-3-4 on the road. The Penguins have a 14-3-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has scored 15 goals with 17 assists for the Senators. Jake Sanderson has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has three goals and 22 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-3-4, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press