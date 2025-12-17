Capitals take on the Maple Leafs on losing streak

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-12-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (18-11-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals enter a matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs after losing three in a row.

Washington is 10-5-2 at home and 18-11-4 overall. The Capitals are 6-7-3 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Toronto is 15-12-5 overall and 5-7-0 in road games. The Maple Leafs have a +two scoring differential, with 105 total goals scored and 103 conceded.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Capitals won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Chychrun has scored 12 goals with 14 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

William Nylander has 11 goals and 25 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press