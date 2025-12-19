Ecuadorian police arrest 2 suspects in the armed attack that killed soccer player Pineida

QUITO (AP) — Ecuadorian police have arrested two suspects in the killing of soccer player Mario Pineida, who was shot in an attack this week that also killed his partner and wounded his mother, underscoring the rising violence in the Andean nation.

The 33-year-old Barcelona de Guayaquil defender and former national soccer team player was shot and killed on Wednesday. Latin American soccer clubs and fans have since mourned his death.

Ecuador’s prosecutor’s office said on Friday on X that suspects Cristian P.G. and Jimnery P.B appeared before a judge, who then ordered their so-called preventive arrests, based on the judge’s understanding that there’s enough evidence against them as well as a risk of them fleeing from justice.

Police said the shooting attack took place in Samanes, a northern neighborhood of the coastal city of Guayaquil, some 265 kilometers (165 miles) southwest of the capital, Quito.

Security camera footage from the scene shows Pineida and his partner leaving a butcher shop and then being shot by two men, one wearing a motorcycle helmet and the other a cap. Local authorities have not released the name of Pineida’s partner.

Pineida played eight games for Ecuador but was not part of the team qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. His last game for Ecuador was at the 2021 Copa América, as a late substitute in a group-stage game against Brazil. He also played in the 2017 edition.

In November, a 16-year-old soccer player of Independiente del Valle died from a stray bullet, also in Guayaquil. Two months earlier, Maicol Valencia and Leandro Yépez, both players of Exapromo Costa, and Jonathan González, of 22 de Junio died from gunshot wounds.

