Vancouver visits Philadelphia after Karlsson’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (15-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Linus Karlsson scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-4 shootout win over the Boston Bruins.

Philadelphia has a 10-5-4 record at home and a 17-10-7 record overall. The Flyers are 2-4-4 in games decided by a single goal.

Vancouver has a 15-17-3 record overall and an 11-7-2 record on the road. The Canucks have allowed 117 goals while scoring 98 for a -19 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Dvorak has seven goals and 16 assists for the Flyers. Trevor Zegras has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Hronek has two goals and 18 assists for the Canucks. Kiefer Sherwood has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-3-4, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press