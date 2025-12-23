Chicago plays Philadelphia following Mikheyev’s 2-goal showing

Philadelphia Flyers (18-10-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-16-6, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -121, Blackhawks +101; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Philadelphia Flyers after Ilya Mikheyev’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Blackhawks’ 6-4 loss.

Chicago is 13-16-6 overall and 7-6-3 in home games. The Blackhawks have a 6-7-4 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Philadelphia has gone 7-5-3 in road games and 18-10-7 overall. The Flyers have a 2-4-4 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Nazar has six goals and 15 assists for the Blackhawks. Wyatt Kaiser has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 15 goals and 21 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-2-4, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press