Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
49.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Chicago plays Philadelphia following Mikheyev’s 2-goal showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Philadelphia Flyers (18-10-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-16-6, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -121, Blackhawks +101; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Philadelphia Flyers after Ilya Mikheyev’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Blackhawks’ 6-4 loss.

Chicago is 13-16-6 overall and 7-6-3 in home games. The Blackhawks have a 6-7-4 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Philadelphia has gone 7-5-3 in road games and 18-10-7 overall. The Flyers have a 2-4-4 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Nazar has six goals and 15 assists for the Blackhawks. Wyatt Kaiser has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 15 goals and 21 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-2-4, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.