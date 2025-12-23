NWSL creates rule allowing clubs to sign stars such as Trinity Rodman over the salary cap

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League has created a rule to give clubs flexibility to sign “high-impact players” to contracts that go over the salary cap.

The issue has attracted attention as the Washington Spirit have attempted to re-sign Trinity Rodman, one of the league’s biggest stars.

“Ensuring our teams can compete for the best players in the world is critical to the continued growth of our league,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “The High Impact Player Rule allows teams to invest strategically in top talent, strengthens our ability to retain star players, and demonstrates our commitment to building world-class rosters for fans across the league.”

Hours later on Tuesday, the NWSL Players Association announced its opposition to the rule.

“Under federal labor laws, changes to compensation under the salary cap are a mandatory subject of bargaining — not a matter of unilateral discretion,” the union wrote in a post on Instagram.

The Spirit and Rodman struck a multiyear deal that was vetoed by the league. The NWSLPA filed a grievance in response, maintaining that the denial violated Rodman’s free agency rights.

The league’s rule would allow teams to exceed the salary cap by $1 million for a player, or players, who meet certain criteria, including their ranking among the the world’s top soccer players and the most marketable athletes in any sport.

The league said the CBA allows it to use its discretion to establish the High Impact Player roster classification, adding the new rule would take effect on July 1.

