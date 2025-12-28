Skip to main content
Calvert-Lewin scores for 6th straight game to salvage draw for Leeds at Sunderland in Premier League

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the sixth straight game to earn Leeds a 1-1 draw at Sunderland, which missed a chance to climb to fifth place in the Premier League on Sunday.

By staying injury-free and being on the hottest streak of his career, Calvert-Lewin is pushing for a recall to the England squad in the lead-up to next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

His equalizer at the Stadium of Light came in the 47th minute and was a trademark close-range, one-touch finish by Calvert-Lewin, who turned in a cross from U.S. forward Brenden Aaronson.

Simon Adingra gave Sunderland the lead in the 28th minute by running onto a clever pass behind the full back by Granit Xhaka and bending a right-foot shot inside the far post.

It was a match between two promoted teams, with seventh-place Sunderland faring the better on the season. Leeds is, though, now on a five-match unbeaten run and has moved seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace hosts Tottenham later Sunday.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

