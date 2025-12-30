Avalanche take winning streak into home matchup with the Blues

St. Louis Blues (15-17-8, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (29-2-7, in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche come into a matchup with the St. Louis Blues as winners of eight consecutive games.

Colorado has a 7-0-4 record in Central Division play and a 29-2-7 record overall. The Avalanche are 26-1-5 in games they score at least three goals.

St. Louis is 15-17-8 overall and 5-5-0 against the Central Division. The Blues have an 11-4-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 34 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Justin Faulk has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press