Lens consolidate Ligue 1 lead with win over 10-man Toulouse

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Lens consolidated its place at the top of Ligue 1 with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Toulouse on Friday.

Lens was four points clear of reigning champion Paris Saint-Germain, which plays city rival Paris FC on Sunday.

Wesley Said got the opener in the second half against a home side that played most of the match with 10 men after Emersonn was red-carded for reckless play about midway through the first half.

Lens was the only team in Ligue 1 this season which hadn’t dropped a point after leading and it never looked like surrendering its advantage against a side that struggled to make much of an impact.

Lens was on top throughout and two late goals, from Adrien Thomasson in the 85th minute and a superb individual effort from Ismaelo Ganiou five minutes into stoppage time, made the scoreline more reflective of the play.

Lens has won seven league games in a row and 10 of its last 11. Its only defeat since September was at Metz on Oct. 29.

Defeat ended Toulouse’s recent good run of three wins in a row in the league and cup, and it was compounded by the loss of Djibril Sidibé, who was stretchered off in the final seconds.

Toulouse was in eighth place.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer