Getafe scores late to salvage draw with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Mauro Arambarri scored in the last minute to give Getafe a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Friday and rob the capital club of a first La Liga win since October.

Rayo took the lead seconds before halftime when David Soria fumbled Jorge de Frutos’ volley from a tight angle.

The home side looked destined to hold on and secure three points until Arambarri popped up in the 90th minute to head home a cross from Getafe’s assist specialist Luis Milla.

The result ended Getafe’s four-game winless run and left it in 10th place, two points and two places ahead of Rayo.

