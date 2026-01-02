Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
57.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Getafe scores late to salvage draw with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MADRID (AP) — Mauro Arambarri scored in the last minute to give Getafe a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Friday and rob the capital club of a first La Liga win since October.

Rayo took the lead seconds before halftime when David Soria fumbled Jorge de Frutos’ volley from a tight angle.

The home side looked destined to hold on and secure three points until Arambarri popped up in the 90th minute to head home a cross from Getafe’s assist specialist Luis Milla.

The result ended Getafe’s four-game winless run and left it in 10th place, two points and two places ahead of Rayo.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.