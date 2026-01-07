Jets bring 10-game losing streak into matchup against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (21-16-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-21-5, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to break a 10-game skid when they take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Winnipeg has an 8-8-3 record in home games and a 15-21-5 record overall. The Jets have gone 3-10-4 in games decided by a goal.

Edmonton is 10-11-3 on the road and 21-16-6 overall. The Oilers have a +two scoring differential, with 145 total goals scored and 143 given up.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Oilers won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has scored 17 goals with 20 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Evan Bouchard has eight goals and 31 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 10 goals and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 0-6-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 17 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press