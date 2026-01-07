Capitals play the Stars after Sourdif’s hat trick

Dallas Stars (25-10-8, in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (22-15-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -140, Stars +118; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Dallas Stars after Justin Sourdif’s hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks in the Capitals’ 7-4 win.

Washington is 22-15-6 overall and 13-7-3 in home games. The Capitals have a 9-9-6 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Dallas has a 13-4-5 record on the road and a 25-10-8 record overall. The Stars have gone 13-1-4 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tom Wilson has scored 22 goals with 20 assists for the Capitals. Ryan Leonard has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 25 goals and 27 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored seven goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press