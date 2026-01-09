Jets host the Kings on losing streak

Los Angeles Kings (18-14-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-22-5, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -128, Jets +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets head into a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings as losers of 11 straight games.

Winnipeg has an 8-9-3 record in home games and a 15-22-5 record overall. The Jets have a 3-11-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Los Angeles is 11-5-5 on the road and 18-14-10 overall. The Kings have gone 13-1-7 when scoring at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Kings won 3-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 20 goals and 30 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 16 goals and 15 assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 0-7-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press