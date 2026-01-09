Colorado hosts Columbus after Nelson’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (18-18-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (32-4-7, in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 8-2 win against the Ottawa Senators.

Colorado is 32-4-7 overall and 18-0-2 in home games. The Avalanche are first in the league with 174 total goals (averaging 4.0 per game).

Columbus is 18-18-7 overall and 9-11-3 on the road. The Blue Jackets are 17-4-5 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Avalanche won 4-1 in the last meeting. Valeri Nichushkin led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has scored 20 goals with 34 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 16 goals and 30 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press