Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
33.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Canucks take losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Vancouver Canucks (16-22-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (21-15-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks are looking to end a five-game losing streak with a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has a 15-5-5 record at home and a 21-15-7 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a +four scoring differential, with 143 total goals scored and 139 conceded.

Vancouver has a 16-22-5 record overall and a 12-10-2 record in road games. The Canucks have allowed 152 goals while scoring 117 for a -35 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Knies has 12 goals and 26 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Canucks. Filip Hronek has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.