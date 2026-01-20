Kings host the Rangers on losing streak

New York Rangers (21-23-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-16-13, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -190, Rangers +157; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings look to stop a four-game skid when they play the New York Rangers.

Los Angeles has a 7-10-7 record at home and a 19-16-13 record overall. The Kings are 14-1-7 in games they score three or more goals.

New York has a 16-10-2 record in road games and a 21-23-6 record overall. The Rangers have an 18-4-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Byfield has nine goals and 19 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Vincent Trocheck has 11 goals and 20 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has nine goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-3-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Rangers: 2-6-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press