Canucks take on the Capitals on losing streak

Washington Capitals (24-20-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-28-5, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks play the Washington Capitals after losing 11 games in a row.

Vancouver has gone 4-14-3 at home and 16-28-5 overall. The Canucks have a 6-6-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Washington has a 10-10-3 record on the road and a 24-20-6 record overall. The Capitals are 10th in the league with 159 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Canucks won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiefer Sherwood has 17 goals and six assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 20 goals and 22 assists for the Capitals. Ethen Frank has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 0-8-2, averaging 1.7 goals, three assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press