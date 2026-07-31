Cincinnati faces the San Jose Earthquakes in non-conference action

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San Jose Earthquakes (10-4-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (6-6-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: FC Cincinnati -111, San Jose +228, Draw +304; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and the San Jose Earthquakes meet in non-conference action.

Cincinnati is 5-2-1 at home. Cincinnati leads the Eastern Conference with 95 shots on goal, averaging 5.6 per game. Cincinnati is also second in MLS play with 41 goals.

The Earthquakes are 6-1-1 in road games. The Earthquakes have scored 35 goals while giving up 20 for a +15 goal differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Denkey has scored 11 goals and added two assists for Cincinnati. Evander has 10 goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Preston Judd has scored 11 goals and added two assists for the Earthquakes. Paul Marie has three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 21-4-5, averaging 9.3 goals, 17.4 shots on goal and 10.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 7.8 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 17-5-8, averaging 6.6 goals, 17.7 shots on goal and 18.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 5.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Gerardo Valenzuela (injured), Kristian Fletcher (injured), Matt Miazga (injured).

Earthquakes: Nonso Adimabua (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Earl Edwards Jr. (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press