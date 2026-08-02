Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
84.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Baribo equalizes in 77th minute to help D.C. United draw Nashville SC 2-2

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tai Baribo equalized in the 77th minute to help D.C. United rally for a 2-2 draw against Nashville SC on Saturday.

Nashville (12-2-4) took control late in the first half when Sam Surridge converted a penalty in the 32nd minute, and Abdul Shakur Mohammed extended the lead eight minutes later with a left-footed finish from the center of the box.

Silvan Hefti pulled D.C. United (5-5-8) within one in the 56th minute, scoring from the center of the box before Baribo tied it 21 minutes later, finishing from the left side of the box off a pass from Louis Munteanu.

D.C. nearly found a winner in the 89th minute when João Peglow struck the left post from outside the box.

The draw marked the second 2-2 result between the clubs this season. Nashville, which entered the match atop the Supporters’ Shield standings, remained unbeaten in its last four meetings with D.C.

Up next

Nashville: Takes on Club León in Leagues Cup group stage play on Wednesday.

DC United: Hosts CF Montréal on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.