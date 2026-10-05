Clara Luvanga scores late as the Spirit beat the Dash 3-2

Clara Luvanga scored in the 84th minute to lift the Washington Spirit to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Dash on Sunday, becoming the first Tanzanian player to score in a National Women’s Soccer League match.

In other NWSL matches, Gotham FC and Angel City FC played to a 1-1 draw, and the Denver Summit beat the Chicago Stars 3-0.

The Spirit (15-8-4) twice saw a one-goal lead disappear before Luvanga got the winner at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. Claudia Martínez, an 18-year-old rookie, set up Luvanga for a one-on-one chance against goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

Houston (8-13-6) got two goals from Miljana Ivanovic.

Tara Rudd gave Washington the lead in the 11th minute, heading in a corner kick from Esme Morgan. Ivanovic answered before halftime, pouncing on a failed clearance and driving a shot from outside the penalty area to make it 1-1.

Trinity Rodman and Sofia Cantore restored Washington’s lead in the 51st minute. The pair broke free on a counterattack, and Rodman slipped a pass behind Houston’s back line for Cantore to finish.

Ivanovic responded again in the 59th minute, collecting a bouncing ball off a corner kick and scoring.

Suarez’s late equalizer denies top-ranked Gotham a win

Taylor Suarez scored in the 91st-minute goal to lift Angel City (12-8-7) to an upset 1-1 draw against host Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

Suarez scored her third goal of her rookie season off an assist from Emily Sams.

Gotham (16-4-7) broke through first when Midge Purce found Rose Lavelle, who slipped a diagonal pass back to Jaedyn Shaw. Shaw met it with a one-touch shot past Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson for her 10th goal of the season.

Heaps’ brace caps dominant Summit win over Stars

Lindsey Heaps scored a brace to lead the Denver Summit to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Stars at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois.

Janine Sonis put the Summit (10-9-8) ahead in the eighth minute, curling a left-footed shot from near the sideline over the penalty area and into the goal.

Heaps doubled Denver’s lead in the 26th minute before adding her second goal 50 minutes later, running onto a cross from Yazmeen Ryan.

Denver held more than 60% of possession and outshot Chicago (5-20-2) 6-4 on target. Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith saved four shots.

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By DREW RENNER

Associated Press