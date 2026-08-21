LA Galaxy face CF Montreal following shutout victory

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LA Galaxy (6-8-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. CF Montreal (5-10-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Montreal +116, Los Angeles +201, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0, the LA Galaxy face CF Montreal.

Montreal is 3-3-4 at home. Montreal ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference drawing 102 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

The Galaxy are 3-4-3 in road games. The Galaxy are sixth in the Western Conference drawing 107 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prince-Osei Owusu has 12 goals and six assists for Montreal. Daniel Rios has two goals over the past 10 games.

Klauss has scored five goals for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 12-7-11, averaging 3.9 goals, 17.7 shots on goal and 20.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.2 goals per game.

Galaxy: 11-9-10, averaging 2.7 goals, 12.9 shots on goal and 15.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Josh Nteziryayo (injured), Bode Davis (injured), Efrain Morales (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured), Frankie Amaya (injured).

Galaxy: Carlos Emiro Garces Torres (injured), Klauss (injured), Riqui Puig (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press