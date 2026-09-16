Fluminense into Copa Libertadores semifinals despite 2-1 loss at Platense

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Despite a 2–1 loss to Argentina’s Platense on Tuesday, Brazil’s Fluminense secured a spot in the Copa Libertadores semifinals with a 3–2 aggregate victory.

First-half goals from Guido Mainero (30’) and Bruno Sepúlveda (45’) brought the home team level at 2–2 on aggregate, before Agustín Canobbio struck in the 57th minute to score the decisive goal for the Brazilians.

Fluminense, the 2023 tournament champions, had taken control in the first leg at the Maracanã Stadium through goals from Nonato and Hulk.

This marks only the third time in Fluminense’s history that they have reached the Copa Libertadores semifinals, following previous runs in 2008 and three years ago.

The defeat ends a fairytale campaign for surprise Platense, who came agonizingly close to reaching the semifinals for the first time.

Fluminense will face the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between Liga Deportiva de Quito and Palmeiras. In other action, Corinthians and Estudiantes will settle their 1–1 tie on Wednesday, before defending champions Flamengo take on Independiente del Valle on Thursday.

The Copa Libertadores final takes place on Nov. 28 at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.

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