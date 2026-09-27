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Owusu scores 2 goals, Montreal beats Cincinnati 3-1 to snap a 5-game losing streak

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By AP News
MLS Cincinnati Montreal Soccer

MLS Cincinnati Montreal Soccer

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MONTREAL (AP) — Prince Owusu scored two goals, his third multi-goal game this season, Daniel Ríos added a goal and an assist, and CF Montreal beat FC Cincinnati 3-1 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Cincinnati (8-9-9) is winless in six straight.

Owusu converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 in the 72nd minute and then scored from the center of the area in the 75th to give Montreal (6-15-6), which ended a seven-game winless skid, a two-goal lead.

The 29-year-old Owusu has a career-high 15 goals this season and joined Marco Di Vaio, Ignacio Piatti, and Romell Quioto as the only players in franchise history with at least 15 goals in a single regular season.

Ríos slammed home a volley to open the scoring in the 25th minute.

Tom Barlow scored for Cincinnati to make it 1-1 in the 64th.

Sébastian Breza had four saves for Montreal.

Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano stopped one shot.

Up next

Cincinnati: Visits Atlanta on Oct. 10.

Montreal: Plays Oct. 10 at Toronto.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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