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Sanchez ties NWSL single-season scoring record, but Courage fall 2-1 to the Royals

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By AP News
NWSL Roundup Soccer

NWSL Roundup Soccer

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Cloé Lacasse and Cece Delzer scored to lead the Utah Royals to a 2-1 victory over North Carolina on Sunday, spoiling the goal by the Courage’s Ashley Sanchez that tied the National Women’s Soccer League’s single-season record.

In the first NWSL match of the day, Orlando Pride beat Bay FC 3-1.

Utah (14-9-3) took advantage of a turnover and opened the scoring on Miyabi Moriya’s cross to Lacasse in the 17th minute.

Courage forward Gianna Paul drew a foul in the box on defender Nuria Rábano in the 33rd minute. Sanchez converted the penalty kick to make it 1-1 to match the Kansas City Current’s Temwa Chawinga for most goals in a single season with 20, set in 2024.

Royals midfielder Mina Tanaka played a through ball to Delzer to retake the lead 2-1 in the 65th minute.

North Carolina midfielder Riley Jackson made her return from injury with her first start since Aug. 16. But the Courage (12-11-3) dropped below the playoff line with their third straight loss, all by a 2-1 score.

McCutcheon brace powers Orlando

Haley McCutcheon scored two goals and Jacquie Ovalle added another for the Pride (10-13-3).

Solai Washington laid it off to McCutcheon, who struck it first-time into the side netting for the 1-0 lead just two minutes in.

Bay FC midfielder Claire Hutton’s cross found Racheal Kundananji for the diving header in the 11th minute.

McCutcheon headed home a corner kick from Angelina in the 47th for a 2-1 lead.

Ovalle’s right-footed blast sealed the win in stoppage time.

With the loss, Bay FC (7-14-5) was eliminated from playoff contention.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By PHUOC NGUYEN
Associated Press

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