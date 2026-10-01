Argentina beats Bolivia 4-0 in its first match since Lionel Messi’s international retirement

CÓRDOBA, Argentina (AP) — Two goals in each half gave Argentina a comfortable 4–0 victory over Bolivia on Wednesday in the team’s first match since Lionel Messi announced his international retirement.

Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring in the 19th minute, Nicolás Paz doubled the lead in the 29th, Cristian Romero added a scored in the 54th and José Manuel “Flaco” López sealed the win in the 86th.

It was a reassuring performance for the Albiceleste, who were returning to action for the first time since their World Cup final defeat to Spain in extra time.

The 39-year-old Messi stepped away from international duty last month, but he will don the iconic No. 10 jersey one last time next Tuesday in a farewell match against Benin in Buenos Aires. Messi played 207 games for Argentina and is its all-time leading scorer with 125 goals, 21 of them in World Cups.

In Messi’s absence, “Cuti” Romero captained the side. Before Messi’s final send-off, Argentina will host another friendly against Burkina Faso on Saturday.

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By DÉBORA REY

The Associated Press