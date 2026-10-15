Union top Fire 3-1 for 8th straight victory during club-record 14-match unbeaten streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Bruno Damiani netted two goals after Milan Iloski scored — all with a man advantage — and Cavan Sullivan set a record for teenagers as the Philadelphia Union beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Wednesday night for their eighth straight victory in a club-record 14-match unbeaten streak.

Sullivan, who turned 17 this season, picked up his 14th assist on Damiani’s first goal to set a league record for teens with 21 goal contributions this season.

Philadelphia (13-10-6) has gone 12-0-2 under interim coach Ryan Richter after he replaced Bradley Carnell at the end of May during the World Cup break. The Union started the day in sixth place after sitting last in the Eastern Conference before the coaching change.

Maren Haile-Selassie staked Chicago (14-9-6) to a 1-0 halftime lead with a goal in the 44th minute, but defender Jack Elliott was tagged with a yellow card in the 41st minute and again in the first minute of stoppage time, leaving the Fire a man down from there with his red-card exit.

Noah Allen and Jonathan Bamba had assists on Haile-Selassie’s 11th goal of the campaign.

Iloski found the net four minutes into the second half to tie it 1-1. It was his sixth goal in the last four matches and his 18th of the season.

Damiani added the go-ahead score in the 55th minute and an insurance goal in the 67th, giving the striker 11 netters this season.

Damiani and defender Frankie Westfield had assists on Iloski’s equalizer. Iloski joined Sullivan with an assist on Damiani’s first netter and Jovan Lukic snagged one on his second goal.

Andre Blake stopped three shots on goal for Philadelphia.

Chris Brady finished with four saves for Chicago, which saw a three-match win streak end.

The Fire beat the Union 2-1 on the road to close out March.

Chicago falls to 9-5-1 at home, while Philadelphia improves to 5-7-2 on the road.

The Union haven’t lost since a 6-4 setback on the road at Inter Miami on May 24.

Up next

Philadelphia: Hosts Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Chicago: At New England Revolution on Saturday.

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