PARIS (AP) — Roma striker Donyell Malen continued his prolific scoring form to end Paris Saint-Germain’s winning run, blasting in a 78th-minute penalty to earn a 2-2 draw at the Champions League title holder on Wednesday.

Coach Luis Enrique’s PSG had previously won 12 straight games and not dropped points since losing at home to Monaco on Sept. 4.

Malen hit four goals in a 5-1 win at Parma on Saturday and Serie A’s leading scorer caused PSG’s defense problems when he came on midway through the second half.

The way he took the penalty underlined his confidence, deploying a two-step run-up before sending goalkeeper Matvei Safonov the wrong way for his 17th goal in 16 games this season, including five in the Champions League.

“At the moment he is among the very best strikers in the world, with his ability to score goals, his pace, the speed with which he shoots as well,” Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini said. “He took a bit of time to get going when he came on but by the end we saw the real Malen. He took the penalty very well.”

Referee Glenn Nyberg awarded it after checking VAR and seeing that Vitinha had blocked a shot from left winger Matías Soulé with his arm.

Gasperini said he did not start Malen because he has been playing a lot for Roma and the Netherlands.

“It was an opportunity for me to use him in the second half,” Gasperini said, adding that he was delighted with his side’s complete performance.

“I go back to Rome very, very happy tonight. It was a great performance against a team which is no doubt the best in the world at the moment. It was an important test and a very difficult one for us.”

PSG had star forwards Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia out injured, but Ousmane Dembélé came off the bench to put PSG ahead in the 62nd.

Defender Mario Hermoso scored for Roma early on and central defender Illia Zabarnyi made it 1-1 with a header in the 31st.

Gladiatorial combat

PSG’s ultras boldly displayed a giant tifo before the match in the image of two bloodied Roman gladiators.

The victorious gladiator wore the blue, white and red colors of PSG and the defeated gladiator — kneeling down with his head bowed — was, unsurprisingly, in Roma’s red and gold colors.

But Gasperini’s side gave PSG a big taste of its own medicine with intense pressing high up the field, forcing a mistake which led to the first goal when Maghnes Akliouche gave the ball away near his penalty area.

It was exactly the kind of error PSG’s opponents usually make when under pressure from relentless harrying.

“Without any doubt this was our hardest match of this season, in the Champions League or the French league. I am happy with the result, and the merit goes to Roma,” Luis Enrique said. “Facing a team with this attitude and this kind of mentality is very hard to play against. It’s very different to the kind of match we’re used to.”

He praised Gasperini’s tactical nous and hopes to challenge him once again, but this time in a knockout format.

“It is the first time I’ve come up against him as a coach,” Luis Enrique said before pausing and nodding in respect. “I hope we can play Roma again over two matches. It will be very intense.”

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By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer