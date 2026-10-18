Driver in deadly Kansas soccer field crash released while investigation continues

WICHITA, Kansas (AP) — A woman who drove a pickup truck onto a soccer field during a weekend youth game in Kansas, killing two people and injuring 10 others, has been released without charges as the investigation continues, police said Sunday.

The 34-year-old woman was released pending results of toxicology tests and a mechanical examination of the vehicle in the aftermath of Saturday’s crash. Her name hasn’t been made public.

“Our officers and investigators will continue working to understand exactly what happened,” Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said, noting that no charges have been filed to date.

The woman had one child playing soccer on another field at the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita when Saturday’s crash occurred, a police statement said. The statement said two of her other children were with her in the pickup truck when it struck multiple children and adults.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Chevrolet pickup was parked in a parking space near the soccer fields before it drove onto one of the fields.

Police identified those killed at the scene as Cole Adrian, 6, and Nicholas Schafer, 35, both of McPherson, Kansas. They were not related.

Ten others ranging from 5 years old to 68 were taken to area hospitals with injuries described as non-serious.

Investigators say they have interviewed more than 30 witnesses, including the driver and her two children who were her inside the pickup at the time of the crash.