The Pride score two early goals then hold off the Dash for a 2-1 victory

Luana and Solai Washington scored first-half goals and the Orlando Pride held off the Houston Dash 2-1 on Sunday.

In the day’s later National Women’s Soccer League matches, the Seattle Reign beat the Chicago Stars 3-1; and the Portland Thorns played Bay FC to a 2-2 draw.

The visiting Pride (11-14-3) built a two-goal lead before the Dash (8-14-6) cut the deficit after halftime.

Luana opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the 16th minute after Houston’s Miljana Ivanovic fouled Washington in the box. Veteran forward Marta appeared ready to take the penalty but handed the opportunity to Luana, who scored her first goal this season past diving goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

Washington doubled Orlando’s lead in the 31st minute with her first NWSL goal. The rookie chased down a through ball from Marta, outran Houston defender Allysha Chapman from midfield into the penalty area and slid a shot past Campbell.

Danielle Colaprico pulled Houston within a goal after halftime, capitalizing on a failed Orlando clearance following a corner kick by Kat Rader.

Campbell finished with four saves, while Orlando goalkeeper Cosette Morche made two.

Mercado scores twice for the Reign

Maddie Mercado had two goals and the visiting Seattle Reign controlled possession in their victory over the Stars.

The Reign (13-11-4) held 60% of possession and limited the Stars (5-21-2) to one shot.

Mercado opened the scoring in the 38th minute, chesting down a lofted pass from Jess Fishlock over Chicago’s back line before volleying it past goalkeeper Halle Mackiewicz.

Nérilia Mondésir doubled Seattle’s lead in the 80th minute, scoring off Sofia Huerta’s cross.

Mercado added her team-leading 10th goal of the season four minutes later, heading Brittany Ratcliffe’s cross into the bottom left corner. Ratcliffe created the chance by intercepting a goal kick that Chicago defender Nádia Gomes failed to control.

Simone Charley scored Chicago’s goal in the final minute of regulation. She ran onto a long ball from Maitane, beat Seattle’s defenders and fired a shot from the top of the penalty area into the upper left corner past goalkeeper Claudia Dickey.

Late Thorns’ goal denies Bay win

Rookie Caiya Hanks scored with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to pull the Thorns into a draw with Bay FC.

Visiting Portland (12-8-8) rallied after Bay (7-15-6) took a 2-1 lead in the 67th minute. Hanks collected the rebound of her blocked shot and scored the equalizer.

Kennedy Fuller had put Bay in front after receiving a pass from Karlie Lema, turning past Portland defender Carolyn Calzada and scoring. Lema also assisted on Caroline Conti’s first-half goal.

Morgan Weaver opened the scoring for Portland in the 10th minute. Nina Nijstad collected a failed Bay clearance and passed to Weaver at the top of the penalty area, where her one-touch shot sailed over goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz’s shoulder.

Bay was awarded a penalty in the 29th minute but the call was overturned after review.

Four minutes later, Lema beat Portland goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and sent a grounded cross to Conti, who finished into an open net to tie the match at 1.

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https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By DREW RENNER

Associated Press