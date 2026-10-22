Backup Ben Lundt makes key save in shootout as St. Louis beats Crew to win Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Backup goalkeeper Ben Lundt made a key save in the penalty shootout of a 120-minute 0-0 tie with the Columbus Crew to help St. Louis City win the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night.

Timo Baumgartl gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead on the first penalty kick and then Lundt dove to his left to get a hand on Santiago Rodriguez’s shot that deflected off the post.

St. Louis went 5 for 5 in the shootout, capped by Daniel Edelman’s shot down the middle as goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen went the wrong way. Lukas MacNaughton, Chris Durkin and Damion Downs also scored.

St. Louis earned a spot in the 2027 CONCACF Champions Cup after securing the first major trophy in club history.

Columbus was seeking its second U.S. Open Cup title in club history.

Lundt entered the game in the 78th minute after starter Roman Bürki took a knee to the head while making a save. Bürki waved to the crowd while being carted off the field. Lundt came on in relief for his fourth appearance of the season.

It was the first U.S Open Cup final to go to penalties since 2015 when Sporting Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Union. The USOC is open to both professional and amateur clubs, but Major League Soccer teams have dominated the competition for more than two decades.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here