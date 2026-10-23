Gianni Infantino is endorsed by the Asian Football Confederation for another term as FIFA president

TOKYO (AP) — The head of the Asian Football Confederation said Friday the body is endorsing Gianni Infantino for another term as FIFA president.

The AFC has 47 member confederations. Even if all the members do not follow the direction of Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, the AFC president, those votes could be a key to guaranteeing another mandate for Infantino, who leads the governing body of world soccer and is seeking a fourth term.

The FIFA election is in March and the deadline for candidates to file against Infantino is Nov. 18. So far none has filed.

Sheikh Salman, speaking at the body’s extraordinary congress meeting in Tokyo on Friday, embraced Infantino with a large hug in front of the membership as he delivered his endorsement.

“We affirm our full commitment to supporting you and your leadership as you seek a new mandate as the FIFA president.” Sheikh Salman said. “You’ve visited a lot of countries in Asia. I’ve spoken to a lot of members within this continent. I know your feeling and I think your commitment is clear as well.”

Addressing his remarks to Infantino, Sheikh Salman indicated not every AFC members would go along with the endorsement, but most will.

“My feeling is, I’m sure, the feeling of most of my members,” Sheikh Salman said. “And I’ve said that to you.”

An abrupt about-face

This is an abrupt turnaround for Sheikh Salman. Just over two months ago, the AFC joined the soccer governing bodies of Europe, and North and Central America in saying that Infantino had committed a “fundamental breach of trust.”

Infantino apologized last week in Zurich to FIFA’s 37-member ruling council — which he chairs — for “mistakes” he made in assembling a now-scrapped $4.2 billion plan for the World Cup.

Sheikh Salman referenced the differences with Infantino in his speech, but glossed over any details.

“Gianni I want to make it clear, Yes, we had some issues we spoke about in the past,” Sheikh Salman said. “But let’s not relate the two things together. I think the last few days we met in Zurich you made it clear that there’s a true understanding between us.”

“The past I’m sure is part of our history,” he added, “We’ve all, I’m sure, learned important lessons from it. What matters now is how we move forward together. I think everyone has questions and I’m sure the answers we be available, whether to us in Asia, or the rest of the world. ”

Infantino’s electioneering around the globe

FIFA’s media office has been promoting Infantino’s travels around the globe, seeking votes in exchange for more millions of dollars in financial support for small and large soccer countries.

“Thank you for being here,” Sheikh Salman said to Infantino. “I know you have been everywhere. I don’t know how you can do it. But I’m sure that you set a record for being in almost every country.”

Sheikh Salman then joked that, perhaps, Infantino had a “clone.”

That drew a laugh. But the largest applause came at the end of his brief address when he again repeated his support for Infantino.

“As one Asian family we are ready to move forward, united in your support, Gianni,” Sheikh Salman added. “I want to make that clear today.”

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By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer