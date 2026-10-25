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Evander and Tom Barlow each score as Cincinnati beats D.C. United 2-0

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By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evander had a goal and an assist, Tom Barlow also scored and Cincinnati beat D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night.

Cincinnati (11-11-9), which also beat D.C. United 2-1 on Wednesday in a rescheduled game, moved into a tie for seventh place in the Eastern Conference with Orlando.

United (7-12-12) has lost three straight games.

Evander opened the scoring in the 35th minute when he rocketed a shot from distance. Barlow slotted home a pass from Evander in the 52nd.

Cincinnati recorded its third clean sheet of the season — and first since April 25.

It was the seventh time since 2022 that MLS teams played back-to-back matches against each other — and the second for Cincinnati.

Up next

Cincinnati: Plays at Miami on Wednesday.

D.C. United: Plays at Toronto on Wednesday.

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See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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