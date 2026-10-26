DiBernardo’s goal lifts the Current to a 2-1 win over the Spirit

Vanessa DiBernardo capped a frantic five-minute stretch with the winning goal in the 17th minute and the Kansas City Current rallied past the Washington Spirit 2-1 on Sunday.

In the day’s other National Women’s Soccer League matches, Gotham FC edged the Orlando Pride 2-1 and the Boston Legacy played the San Diego Wave to a 2-2 draw.

The Current (15-9-5) erased an early deficit with two goals three minutes apart, then held off the visiting Spirit (16-9-4) despite finishing with less than 40% of possession.

Clara Luvunga gave the Spirit the lead in the 12th minute after pouncing on a heavy touch by Kansas City goalkeeper Lorena.

Lo’eau LaBonta pulled Kansas City even, collecting a rebound in the penalty area before firing a shot that deflected off Washington defender Esme Morgan’s leg, sending the ball bouncing past goalkeeper Sandy MacIver.

DiBernardo’s first goal of the season began with pressure from Haley Hopkins, who stripped the ball from MacIver. Hopkins reached the end line and found Croix Bethune, who laid the ball off to DiBernardo for a first-time finish.

Lorena recovered from the early mistake to finish with two crucial saves. MacIver made one.

Purce and Davidson score for Gotham

Midge Purce and Tierna Davidson scored as Gotham held off the Pride in Orlando to get closer to securing the NWSL Shield.

First-place Gotham (17-5-7) controlled 60% of possession, but Orlando (11-15-3) forced goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger to make seven saves. Pride goalkeeper Cosette Morche finished with three.

Purce opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, heading Guro Reiten’s cross over Morche’s outstretched gloves from the far side of the 6-yard box.

Davidson doubled Gotham’s lead in the 62nd minute, converting a rebound after Reiten’s corner kick led to a scramble and the ball struck the crossbar.

Solai Washington pulled Orlando within a goal three minutes later. She received a pass upfield, turned and raced down the middle with Gotham defenders in pursuit before sliding a shot past Berger.

Caño rescues point for Boston in draw

Alba Caño scored from distance in the 73rd minute to lift the Legacy to a 2-2 draw with the second-place Wave in San Diego.

The Legacy (9-14-7), eliminated from playoff contention, squandered a second-half lead before Caño’s strike salvaged a point against the Wave (17-8-5). After receiving a pass from Aleigh Gambone, Caño turned well outside the penalty area and drove a shot past goalkeeper Sandra Paños.

Annie Karich opened the scoring for Boston in the 48th minute, finishing a lofted cross from Sarah Schupansky.

Gia Corley brought the Wave level after Melanie Barcenas sent a diagonal pass into her path on a breakaway. Corley ran into the box and finished the chance.

Three minutes later, San Diego went ahead on an own goal by Boston defender Laís Araújo. Kenza Dali drove a low cross toward Trinity Byars, and Araújo redirected it into her own net while attempting to clear, setting the stage for Caño’s equalizer.

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By DREW RENNER

Associated Press