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Saint-Maximin scores the first of Charlotte’s 3 second-half goals as the Crown beat Orlando 4-0

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By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Allan Saint-Maximin scored the first of Charlotte’s three second-half goals, Kristijan Kahlina made seven saves for his seventh clean sheet of the season, and the Crown beat Orlando 4-0 on Saturday.

Charlotte (15-10-8), which clinch a playoff spot on Wednesday with a 4-0 victory over Montreal, improved its record at Bank of America Stadium to 10-3-4 this season for 34 points.

Orlando (12-14-7), which had a five-match unbeaten streak come to an end, was hoping to clinch a playoff spot with a victory. The Lions entered with a club-record scoring streak of 25 consecutive matches across all competitions.

Charlotte took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute when Henry Kessler was left wide open to head home Ashley Westwood’s free kick.

Saint-Maximin made it 2-0 in the 49th by dribbling from midfield to the top of the 18-yard box for a shot past goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

Saint-Maximin had a penalty shot blocked by Crépeau in the 84th but Abdoulaye Doucouré was first to the rebound for his first MLS goal. Then, Saint-Maximin was issued a straight red card five minutes later for an obscene gesture toward an opponent.

Rodolfo Aloko capped the scoring in stoppage time with a one-time finish of Tyger Smalls’ cross.

Up next

Orlando: Hosts New England next Saturday.

Charlotte: Plays at Miami next Saturday.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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